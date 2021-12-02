Kiwanis Club of Foley Christmas Parade Dec. 4

The Foley Christmas Parade kicks off a day of holiday activities at Heritage Park on Saturday, Dec. 4. Sponsored by the Foley Kiwanis Club, the parade begins at 10 a.m. from the Armory on Violet Ave., proceeds south on Ala. 59 west on Verbena Ave., north on S. Oak Street and east on U.S. 98, ending at the intersection of Ala. 59 (McKenzie Street) and U.S. 98 (Laurel Ave.). Maps of the parade route are available online at VisitFoley.com.