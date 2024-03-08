Another Successful Snowbird Trivia Night

The Annual Snowbird Trivia Night was a very successful fundraiser for the South Baldwin Literacy Council. A huge shout out to all of our sponsors and local businesses that made Snowbird Trivia 2024 such a huge success this weekend! So much creativity and competitiveness, but most of all SO MUCH FUN! Our trivia winners received the title of 2024 Snowbird Trivia Winner and the coveted 3D Gold, Silver and Bronze medals that were from Orange Beach Public Library and shout out to Carrie for such an incredible new design and job and for printing them this year!

Trivia Winners: 1st Place Trivia Winners🥇 Ambassador 1 & 2; 2nd Place Trivia Winners 🥈 Beerspiration; 3rd Place Trivia Winners 🥉 Curren Events

Creative Table Decor: 1st Place Table Winners🥇 Ambassador 1 & 2; 2nd Place Table Winners 🥈Lee Charities; 3rd Place Table Winners 🥉Trivia Trailblazers

Thank you to our Friends of The Orange Beach Library for keeping the tradition going for 25 years! Thank you to all of our Runners and our wonderful Judges who kept us ALL in check! We could not do and be successful with our Annual Snowbird Trivia Night without YOU! Thank you Orange Beach Event Center for such a wonderful place to host our event each year! Angela and Charles are the best! We cannot wait to see you next year – Save the Date – Snowbird Trivia Saturday, February 15, 2025.