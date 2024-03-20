The Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club will host the 13th Annual Bunny Hop 5K and Fun Run

The Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club will host the 13th Annual Bunny Hop 5K and Fun Run on Saturday, April 6th at the Wharf in Orange Beach. Register for the race on runsignup.com or contact kray413@ gmail.com) for info. Proceeds raised from this event are part of the Ann Reese Grote Memorial Scholarship that is given to Pleasure Island graduating high schoolers.