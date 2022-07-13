Applications available for Freedom Fest vendors

Applications are being accepted from artists, crafters and food vendors for the 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Festival scheduled Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at The Wharf from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m both days. Email Jeanne Fitzgibbons at jfitz@orangebeachal.gov for more info.

Entertainment on Friday and Saturday, children’s activities, and lots of food choices are other attractions.

The inaugural fall edition of Bama Coast Cruisin’ will line Main Street on Friday and Saturday. For those wanting to sign up for this fall car show, visit bamacoastcruisin.com. Early registration is suggested to ensure a good spot on Main Street for the show.

The Marshals Mardi Gras group sponsored Let Freedom Roar Run and Rally with a motorcycle and Jeep parade will be held for the benefit of Youth-Reach Gulf Coast on Saturday at noon beginning at the O.B. Event Center parking lot. . The group will stage in the Event Center parking lot. Register at eventbrite.com.

Announcments about a special keynote speaker, and benefit concerts at the Wharf are forthcoming.

All vendor fees will benefit the Alabama Chapter of Folds of Honor, which is a nonprofit that helps provide families of fallen and disabled service members with educational scholarships (foldsofhonor.org).

The weekend will also include fundraisers by Makos Academics Arts and Athletics Club (MAAAC), other Orange Beach school groups, and military organizations.

It’s shaping up to be an unforgettable patriotic weekend with many community and military support groups benefitting.