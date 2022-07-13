July 26 is deadline to apply for O.B. Police Citizen’s Academy

July 26 is the deadline for citizens to apply for the 2022 Orange Beach Citizens’ Public Safety Academy that is set for Aug. 9 – Sept. 13. Classes are free and will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at OBPD headquarters on Hwy. 161.

The academy is designed to provide an overview of the police and fire department’s operations to increase the level of understanding and cooperation between the community and departments.

Topics include: Patrol Operations, Narcotics, Investigations, Police Records, Dispatch, Officer Training Program, Traffic / DUI Enforcement, School Resource Officer Program, Marine Division, Vehicle Extrication Demo, Medical Response Demo, Live Fire Demo and Apparatus Display.

All applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a background check will be completed prior to acceptance. Contact Sgt. Joey Brown at 251-923-5805 to apply.