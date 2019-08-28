Artists invited to submit work for Hot Air Balloon Fest poster

The 16th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival Committee is seeking an artist who will be commissioned to produce the t-shirt and poster artwork for the 2020 Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival. Please do not submit more than 3 drafts.

The committee has a strict timeline. Artists are encouraged to respond upon receiving invitation and confirm their interest. Please contact Rachel Spear at (251) 943-3291. Artists are asked to submit proposed sketches/drafts by Friday, November 1, 2019.

Submissions should be delivered to the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce at 112 West Laurel Ave, Foley, AL 36536 or mailed to PO Box 1117, Foley, AL 36536.

Criteria for consideration: Artwork must be original by artist.; Artist must be 18 years of age or older.; Theme should include: Hot Air Balloons, Art, Music, and the Gulf Coast; Name of the Festival should be included in artwork: 16th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival; Year should be included in the artwork: 2020; Foley, AL should be included; Artist should use bold PMS or Pantone true colors.