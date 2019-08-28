Home / More Aug 28 News / Downtown Foley Halloween Street Fest Oct. 24

Downtown Foley Halloween Street Fest Oct. 24

By on August 28, 2019

Downtown Foley Halloween Street Fest Oct. 24

Join the party when Foley hosts its annual Halloween festival on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Celebration is in the air with the festival’s return to the streets of historic downtown Foley and a new name for the event. Foley’s Hometown Halloween will continue the traditions that have made the festival a success for more than 20 years. Festivities include a costume contest for kids of every age, game booths, a hayride, bounce houses, balloon creations, a cake walk and trick-or-treating! 
Come enjoy a spooky good time in a safe, family-fun environment. Admission is free and the event takes place rain or shine. Local Boy Scout Troop 77 will be selling snack foods. 
Info:251-943-1300 or phiggs@cityoffoley.org.

Related Items