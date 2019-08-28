Downtown Foley Halloween Street Fest Oct. 24

Join the party when Foley hosts its annual Halloween festival on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Celebration is in the air with the festival’s return to the streets of historic downtown Foley and a new name for the event. Foley’s Hometown Halloween will continue the traditions that have made the festival a success for more than 20 years. Festivities include a costume contest for kids of every age, game booths, a hayride, bounce houses, balloon creations, a cake walk and trick-or-treating!

Come enjoy a spooky good time in a safe, family-fun environment. Admission is free and the event takes place rain or shine. Local Boy Scout Troop 77 will be selling snack foods.

Info:251-943-1300 or phiggs@cityoffoley.org.