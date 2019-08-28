Labor Day BBQ & beach concert at Fairhope American Legion

American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope will host its annual Labor Day BBQ & Beach Concert on Monday, Sept. 4 beginning at 11:30 a.m. Traditional chicken and pulled pork plates with sides will be sold for $12 each. The Tommy Morse Band will follow the BBQ with a live concert from the Legion Beach Stage at 4 p.m. Post 199 is located at 700 S. Mobile St. and sits directly on the Fairhope bluffs overlooking Mobile Bay. For more info, call 251-928-9132.