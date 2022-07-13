Aug. 13 MAAAC gala supports Orange Beach schools

By Jean Hogue

The Orange Beach Makos Academics, Arts, and Athletics Club (MAAAC) will host its 3rd Annual MAAAC Gala in the Grand Ballroom of Perdido Beach Resort on August 13th at 6 p.m. It will be a fun-filled party to remember as they kick-off their fundraising for the year in support of Orange Beach Schools. Attendees will enjoy the luxury resort atmosphere, exquisite dining, cash bar, music, dancing, and a silent auction. The doors to the Ballroom Foyer will open at 6 p.m. with the silent auction available for all guests to bid on throughout the evening. This spectacular night of fun and fundraising will celebrate the new Orange Beach School Board, Superintendent, and school staff while thanking all in the community that have supported the MAAAC over the past year.

The MAAAC is a non-profit organization that represents and funds the interests of children at the Orange Beach Elementary, Middle, and High School. MAAAC’s core mission is to raise funds that directly support and enhance our children’s experiences in academics, arts, and athletics. The Club is deeply committed to providing children with the best education possible with a full focus on our children’s future. Single Admission – $125 | Group Admission – $1,500. Group Admission includes a table reservation with 12 seats.