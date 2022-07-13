Foley Main Street receives national accreditation

Foley Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

Since its inception in June 2018, Foley Main Street has recorded 38 net new businesses, $1,038,298 public dollars invested, $6,313,254 private dollars invested, and 2,896 volunteer hours. 2021 was a year to not only recover from COVID but from Hurricane Sally. Promoting Downtown Foley was a priority with money and time spent with traditional and social media advertising. In 2021 Facebook followers grew to 5,000 and Instagram followers almost doubled to 1,600.

Economic interest in downtown is increasing. Façade grant requests grew by 50% and Foley Main Street helped secure the first Historic Tax Credits for a downtown historic building. Fifty-five meetings revolving around economic growth were held in 2021. 2022 has begun with over 48 businesses wanting to either move, expand or open businesses in Downtown Foley.

Completion of the Envision Downtown Foley plan in late June will help guide business owners, developers, and the city into the future direction of our downtown.

“Accreditation adds accountability and credibility to any organization,’’ said Chad Watkins, volunteer president of Foley Main Street.