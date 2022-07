Baldwin County Virtual School Open House July 26

The Baldwin County Virtual Secondary School will host an Open House on July 26 at 605 US Hwy. 98 in Daphne, AL. Two sessions will be held from 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Learn more about the school, activities, clubs, and curriculum, meet the teachers, take a tour, and participate in a question/answer meeting. BCSS offers an award-winning virtual school option, the first of its kind in Alabama.