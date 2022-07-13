Saturday, July 16, 2022
Latest:

MORE JULY 13 NEWS News 

Central Baldwin Chamber Flavors of the South July 21

Mullet Wrapper 82 Views

Central Baldwin Chamber Flavors of the South July 21

The annual Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce Flavors of the South will be held on July 21 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale. The event features food, beer & wine, a silent auction and a small business expo. Tickets are $45 per person or $325 for a table of eight. For info, call 251-947-2626. Awards will be presented to the winner and runner-up. And 10 chefs will compete in the Culinary Fight Club competition, with the top two advancing to the finals in Chicago.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!