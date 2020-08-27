Baldwin Fair, Shrimp Fest cancelled due to coronavirus

The Sept. 22-27 Baldwin County Fair at the Robertsdale Coliseum, and the Oct. 8-11 National Shrimp Festival at Gulf Shores Public Beach have both been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, according to organizers.

This would have been the fair’s 70th anniversary, and it is the longest running fair in the state.

The National Shrimp Festival is a major fundraiser for the Coastal Alabama Chamber of Commerce. It was cancelled after numerous meetings with event stakeholders, in consideration of Gov. Kay Ivey’s social distancing guidelines.

“Our goal is to begin preparing now for the 2021 National Shrimp Festival and work toward making it the best yet here in Gulf Shores,’’ said chamber president Greg Alexander.