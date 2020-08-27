Dates announced for Foley Art Center’s Trim-A-Tree

The Foley Art Center has announced dates for Trim-A-Tree, its annual six week holiday fine arts and crafts event at Tanger Outlet (Suite 182).

Grand opening is Friday, November 13 and the final day is December 23. Hours are 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Trim-A-Tree features wonderful creations by over 200 artist & craftsmen from throughout the southeast.

All vendors are members of the Foley Art Center. For more info, call 251-943-4381, email oleytrimatree@gmail.com or visit foleyartcenter.com.

Gifts and Holiday decorative items for sale include ornaments, florals, wood carvings, stainglass, fused glass mosaics, textiles, driftwood trees, quilts, rugs and jewelry. Originial art in oils, watercolors, mixed media, prints, photographs, gourds and hand woven textiles will also be on sale.

For almost fifty years The Foley Art Center has served the Gulf Coast area with programs in local schools, scholarships for students seeking advanced degrees in the arts and art classes for children and adults.

From the dreams of fifteen local citizens, it has become a vital force in the cultural development of Baldwin County. Trim-A-Tree and the Mother’s Day weekend Art in the Park are its two primary fundraisers.