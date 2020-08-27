Flicks on The Field Aug. 28 at Pensacola Greyhound Track

The Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce Flicks on the Field Drive-In Movie will be held August 28 at 7:45 p.m. on the grounds of Pensacola Greyhound Track, located at 951 Dogtrack Rd. in Pensacola. The free, family-friendly event allows friends and neighbors to enjoy a night out while safely socially distancing. The feature film will be the animated classic, Space Jam. Show starts at dusk and concessions are available on-site. For more information please about which film is playing, call 850-492-4660 or