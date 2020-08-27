Home / Aug 26 NEWS / Flicks on The Field Aug. 28 at Pensacola Greyhound Track

Flicks on The Field Aug. 28 at Pensacola Greyhound Track

By on August 26, 2020

Flicks on The Field Aug. 28 at Pensacola Greyhound Track

The Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce Flicks on the Field Drive-In Movie will be held August 28 at 7:45 p.m. on the grounds of Pensacola Greyhound Track, located at 951 Dogtrack Rd. in Pensacola. The free, family-friendly event allows friends and neighbors to enjoy a night out while safely socially distancing. The feature film will be the animated classic, Space Jam. Show starts at dusk and concessions are available on-site. For more information please about which film is playing, call 850-492-4660 or

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!