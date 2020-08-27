Summerdale set to soar with DesignAlabama Revitalization Initiative

Public invited to participate in Aug. 27 Charrette Aug. 27 at Alumni Building

DesignAlabama is at it again with their DesignPlace initiative and this time, eyes are set on Summerdale. As the third fastest growing municipality in the state and minutes away from the Alabama Gulf Coast, Summerdale is an up-and-coming prime locale with exciting design and revitalization plans in store for the near future.

A charrette, an intensive and inclusive planning session, will be hosted by DesignPlace at the Summerdale Alumni Building on August 27. This event will bring together Summerdale community members interested in contributing creative thoughts toward the project while also learning more about the project origin and outline. The event will last one hour, 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM, and is a casual, come-and-go meeting. All state and local Covid-19 guidelines will be followed to ensure the safety of attendees. A survey will also be available for those unable to attend.

Two days after the charrette, the preliminary vision will be presented to the community. This session is open to the public so residents are able to know what their town has in store for its bright future.

After months unable to safely explore Summerdale due to Stay-At-Home directives, the DesignPlace initiative will be a great way to give residents a positive outlook on the rest of 2020. Being actively involved in the design and plans moving forward for this project will bring forth eagerness and hope – emotions many citizens lost during the COVID-19 outbreak.

DesignAlabama is bringing that zeal back by providing Summerdale with updates that will influence future recreational, residential, and retail venues in a positive way.

As small towns throughout Alabama continue to reinvent themselves, Summerdale has definitely joined this rejuvenation movement with fervor. They plan to officially kick off their revitalization endeavors in August thanks to an award granted by DesignPlace, a program of the nonprofit organization DesignAlabama, whose mission is to advocate for the collaboration of the design arts and their importance in creating and enhancing places in Alabama. As a partner with Summerdale, DesignPlace professionals will provide design, planning and community identity assistance through a series of intensive visits where they will survey the community, review issues to be addressed, meet with community groups and leaders, develop recommendations, and outline strategies for implementation.

“Summerdale has a rich history and wonderful citizens. With our population having climbed over 75% in the last decade, I am often told by new residents that they consider it to be a hidden gem of Baldwin County,’’ said Mayor David Wilson.