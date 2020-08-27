Holmes Museum seeks names of docs & nurses on the staff

Do you know of any doctors or nurses that worked at Sibley Holmes Memorial Hospital in Foley or did one of those doctors or nurses from the hospital to your home to treat you?

The staff at the museum is working on a display to remember and honor all the doctors and nurses that ever worked atthe hospital for a display at the museum.

Contact Museum Director Bill Swanson at bswanson@cityof foley.org or 608.206.1016 or during musuem hours, 251.970.1818, if you can provide assistance with the project.

Located above a still-working drugstore, the Holmes Medical Museum housed Foley’s first hospital from 1936 to 1958. When the hospital closed, the rooms were preserved just as they looked. Visitors can stroll through the operating room and patient rooms of the four-bed hospital. Steel tools used to pinch, poke, and prod are laid out in cases and and on stark metal trays.

The musuem is open Monday though Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at 111 W Laurel Ave, (Hwy. 59) in Foley.