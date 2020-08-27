Eagles 4549 in Foley hosting “hot” activities

By TK Kipp

As the hot summer is winding down, the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4549 in Foley are gearing up for hot activities, and raising money for charities. We are starting with the Labor Day week-end with burgers on the grill for $5.00 on Friday, Sunday and Monday! On Saturday, the 5th, we will be celebrating a very late Cinco do Mayo in Septiembre! (September) with a Margaritas, Tacos and some games. The margaritas will be $3.00 with the tacos at 3 for $5.00.

October dates to remember: we will be having our own shrimp festival on the 10th. Fun starts at noon until we run out of food!

And on the 23rd and 24th of October, we are calling all vendors, crafts people, home clean out or bakers for our “Bazaar” It is only $10.00 for 10 foot by 10 foot space for the 2 days.

There will be food on the premises. It will be open both days 9 to 3 P.M. and will be using the inside and outside-weather permitting! There will be a form for you to fill out and sign at the club or it will be emailed to you.

On Friday, the 30th we are in the planning stages of a Trunk or Treat Nite for all. Contact the Club and leave a message for more info.

Phone number for the Club is 251-971-4549.