G.S. Lions Club will host Halloween Dance Oct. 24

The Gulf Shores Lions Club will present its First Annual Halloween Dance & Costume Contest to benefit local charities on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 6-10 p.m. at the Gulf Shores American Legion (6781 Gulf Shores Pkwy.).

Tickets are $20 per person ($15 for vets) and include a southern pulled pork dinner, a night of dancing with DJ Tammy Lynn Rose, and the knowledge that you are helping to make a positive difference in your community. Health and social guidelines will be observed.

For ticket information, call Kew at (859) 380-0781 or visit eventbrite.com.

The Gulf Shores Lions meet for lunch the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at noon at the Gulf Shores Activity Center at 260 Clubhouse Dr.

For more club info, call or text 251-228-2254, or visit the club website or facebook page.