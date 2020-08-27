Lifesouth testing donors to fill convalescent plasma need

LifeSouth is testing all successful blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies in search of potential convalescent plasma donors. Healthy blood donors who may have been exposed or recovered from COVID-19 are asked to donate (lifesouth.org).

As part of the normal blood donations process, a test will be performed on blood collected during the donation process to determine if antibodies are present in the plasma.

Convalescent plasma is the liquid portion of blood collected from blood donors who have recovered from COVID-19. Recovered patients form antibodies, these antibodies are found in plasma. Convalescent plasma is to help severely ill coronavirus patients.