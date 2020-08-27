Perdido Pass seawall is option

The ‘free’ public access beaches have certainly been getting more fishing pressure since the Gulf State Park closed for repairs in mid-May. One area in particular that has been well utilized is the seawall along Perdido Pass at Alabama Point. Much of this unique fishing venue was closed for several years because of erosion. Kudos to the City of Orange Beach which restored and reopened the area a couple of years ago. It includes a paved parking and overhead lighting. Those lights really draw in the baitfish, and the gamefish like ladyfish, bluefish and spanish mackerel have followed. Anglers have been catching LOTS of these fish along with some redfish and mangrove snapper from the seawall. Unfortunately, some anglers seem to leave even more than they take. At times the trash left behind by those using the facility is abhorrent to say the least.