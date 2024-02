Ballyhoo postponed until April 6-7

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE BALLYHOO FESTIVAL MADE THE DECISION THIS MORNING TO POSTPONE THE FESTIVAL UNTIL THE DATES OF APRIL 6-7 DUE TO THE PREDICTION OF RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS FOR MARCH 1-3. THIS DECISION WAS MADE WITH THE SAFETY OF THE ARTISTS, THE VOLUNTEERS AND ALL INVOLVED WITH IMPLEMENTING THE FESTIVAL IN MIND. PLEASE CONTINUE TO CHECK OUR WEBSITE, WWW.BALLYHOOFESTIVAL.ORG, FOR INFORMATION REGARDING THE APRIL 6-7 BALLYHOO FESTIVAL AT THE GULF STATE PARK IN GULF SHORES, AL.