Feb. 27 death of a woman in an apartment on County Rd. 20 does not appear to involve foul play

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at approximately 2:37 a.m., emergency responders were sent to a residential apartment on County Road 20 in Foley for reports of a woman who had fallen down a flight of stairs. Foley’s Police and Fire Department personnel arrived within minutes. Just inside the apartment, they found a 63 year old woman at the bottom of the stairs. She was unconscious and had suffered injuries consistent with a fall from height. She was not responding to the officers and firefighters. Lifesaving measures were attempted. Regrettably, the woman did not regain consciousness. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Foley Police Department, with the assistance of the Gulf Shores Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit and the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office, conducted a thorough investigation into the fall and have tentatively ruled out any suspicion of foul play. The victim will be examined further by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.