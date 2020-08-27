Bama Coast Cruise rescheduled for Sept. 25-26

Most unique automotive event on Gulf Coast returns to Wharf

Bama Coast Cruisin’ returns to Orange Beach September 25 & 26! After being shut down due to government mandates in April of this year, Event Producer, Sonny McLean immediately began working to reschedule the popular show. The event showcases the absolute finest in customized, modified and restored vehicles. Show participants will fill The Wharf in Orange Beach with every style, make and model of vehicles for the most unique automotive event the Alabama Gulf Coast has ever seen.

Set up is Thursday, September 24, and the show will be open to the public Friday, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The event will wrap up the festivities with a police escorted parade of show cars leaving The Wharf and traveling east on Canal, south on 161 and then east on Perdido Beach Blvd. to the Perdido Pass Bridge and back to The Wharf.

Bama Coast Cruisin’ is presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts, it is family friendly and is sponsored by The City of Orange Beach, and The Wharf as well as a host of local restaurants and businesses. Bama Coast Cruisin’ is an “open show” and welcomes all makes and models of specialty vehicles, customs, classics, street rods and hot rods, plus antique and original vehicles.

Sonny McLean likes to say, “If it is special to you, it is special to us, come on out and enjoy the Alabama Gulf Coast”! In addition to the vehicles, there will be vendors, music and plenty of Family Fun for everyone!

Go to BamaCoastCruisin.com for info on registering your vehicle, being a vendor, being a sponsor or just enjoying the event as a spectator. Don’t miss your chance to view the most amazing vehicles ever seen on the Alabama gulf coast!

Sponsors for Bama Coast Cruise include O’Reilly Auto Parts, the City of Orange Beach, The Wharf, Wharf Rental Management, Young’s Suncoast Rentals and the Alabama Gulf Coast Convention and Visitors Bureau.