BBQ & Blues March 10-11 at Heritage Park

This year’s fest includes Friday Wet Willie concert

This year’s March 10-11 BBQ & Blues at Foley’s Heritage park includes an extra night of entertainment on Saturday night with a performance from southern rock band Wet Willie. The festival kicks off on Friday night at 5 PM with the drawdown event, alongside performances from local musicians Logan Spicer, Tim Roberts, Al & Cathey and River Dan. Tickets are $20, which includes entry into the drawdown and can be purchased in advance.

The March 12 attractions include award-winning barbecue, popular local musicians, food vendors, craft & retail vendors, and a kids’ zone to Heritage Park. Presented by RiverView Turf, the fest hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Sanctioned by the Alabama Barbecue Association Trail and the Kansas City Barbeque Society, the BBQ & Blues Cook Off allows over 30 backyard division cook teams from across the Gulf Coast the chance to compete for the Grand Championship title and other top prizes. Competition categories are: Chicken, Ribs, Boston Butts, Sauce, Dessert, and Anything Butt, which includes exotic items and seafood. The team earning the highest in People’s Choice donations will be awarded a traveling trophy to display at their business all year! Vendors, food trucks, beverages, kids’ zone, and merchandise will be available. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance or at the gate, ages 10 and younger are admitted free.

Gates will close from the Cook Off at 4:30 p.m. and reopen at 6 p.m. for the Wet Willie concert. Food & drinks will be available for purchase courtesy of Tin Top Restaurant and Flora-Bama. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased in advance. A discounted weekend pass for access to all three events can be purchased for $50 at foleybbqandblues.net.

All proceeds benefit the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation to support thirteen local schools through programs and partnerships that enrich education and develop leadership to better our community.