Perdido Key Chamber Women’s Golf Scramble March 27

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural High Heel Classic Women’s Golf Scramble on March 27 at the Pensacola Country Club. The women only tourney is open to beginners and proceeds support the charities and initiatives of the Chamber’s Women Mean Business Committee. Entry fee is $100 for individual golfers and $400 per foursome. This is a fun event for all women, regardless of their level of play. Sponsorship options are available. For more info, call 850-492-4660.