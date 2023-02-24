GSHS gardeners host March 15 farm to table fundraiser

Gulf Shores High School’s Sustainability and Hospitality and Tourism academies will host a March 15 farm to table tasting using the vegetables grown by the students and local farmers from 5-8 p.m. the acaedmies’ campus outdoor learning space. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at checkout.square.

The menu will feature local produce and proteins, as well as produce grown and prepared by students. Visiting chefs, students, teachers and local purveyors will briefly discuss each dish and be on hand to answer questions. Tours of the updated space will be offered as well.

Participants include the Southern Chili Lab and Chef Jonathan Kastner, Local Appetite Growers, Navy Cove Oysters, Bill-E’s Small Batch Bacon, Bayou Cora Farms Grits and/or Cornmeal, Sweet Bee Farm Honey and Knievel Farms