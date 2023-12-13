Beach Club’s Ashton Jones earns RCRA national award

Ashton Jones, activities manager at Spectrum Resorts Beach Club in Fort Morgan, was recently recognized with a national award for outstanding leadership in the development and promotion of quality recreation programs and services.

Jones was presented the Premier Recreation Operation Award at the recent RCRA National Conference.

Ashton oversees 120 seasonal and 80 year-round staff to provide world class service and create happy memories for Beach Club guests. Ashton’s department goals include having a 93% customer satisfaction rating and meeting or exceeding monthly budgeted goals.

Beach Club guest activities include fun fundraisers for the Fort Morgan Fire Dept. and paritcipation in the Angel Tree Children Christmas.