St. Athanasios Greek Night at Beach Jan. 20 at Erie Meyer Civic Center

By Jenny Openshaw

Come celebrate all things Greek on January 20 from 6 – 11 p.m. at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores. This year’s Greek Night at the Beach will also be a celebration of the 25th anniversary of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church.

Get ready for a fun evening of Greek food and pastries, as well as Greek/Eastern European music and dancing. Dinner will be provided by Georgia Roussos Catering and features: Spanikopita, Dolmathes, Greek Salad, Greek Style Chicken, Roasted Leg of Lamb, Pastichio, Athenian Green Beans, Greek Lemon Potatoes, Baklava, and Kourambiedes. Beer, wine, and cocktails are included in the ticket price.

Well known DJ Chris Sarris will spin up a music and light show mixing international music from various cultures. If you don’t know how to dance like a Greek, we’ll teach you!

Tickets are $75 per person and are available online through Eventbrite.com at www.greeknightatthebeach.com . If you would like to become a sponsor with preferred seating, call (251) 401-1074. Space is limited so reserve your tickets now. Don’t miss this chance to be Greek for the night!