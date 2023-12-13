v

The Alabama Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced a multi-million-dollar Recovering America’s Estuaries grant that it received to continue funding for the the Alabama Coastal Foundation oyster shell recycling program.

The ACF will use its part of the $5 million grant to double the number of participating restaurants. The ACF oversees oyster shell collections from partner restaurants and disperses the shells in Mobile Bay to produce new oysters while improving the water quality and limiting erosion in the bay. The ACF has collected 22 million shells during the program’s seven years.

The 18 South Alabama restaurants participating in the program include: ACME Oyster House; Bayside Grill @ The Grand Hotel; Bluegill Restaurant; Cobalt; Felix’s Fish Camp; Flora-Bama Lounge; Flora-Bama Ole River Bar; Flora-Bama Yacht Club; Grand Weddings @ the Grand Hotel; Half Shell Oyster House, Mobile; Original Oyster House Restaurants; Sea-N-Suds Restaurant; Southern Roots @ The Grand Hotel; Tacky Jacks – Gulf Shores; The Lodge at Gulf State Park; Tin Top Restaurant and Oyster Bar and Wintzell’s.