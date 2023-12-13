Foley’s Graham Creek Christmas Trail open Dec. 15, 16, 17

The Graham Creek Christmas Trail will be open Dec. 2, 9 15, 16 and 17 from 6-9 p.m. at the park’s 23460 Wolf Bay Dr. location in Foley. The beloved event, now in its third year, is a local favorite and promises a night filled with enchantment for the whole family. Santa himself will be on-site every night from 6-9 p.m. ready to spread joy and take pictures with the children. Tickets are $5 and children two and under are admitted free. More info: grahamcreekpreserve.org.