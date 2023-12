Christmas Movie Night Dec. 15 on the Backcountry Trail

Christmas Movie Night at Al’s Parkour Park on the Backcountry Trail will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Frosty The Snowman will be the featured movie. The Backcountry Trail Foundation and Orange Beach Coastal Resources Department will host the free event that will also include popcorn and hot chocolate. Park at the Sportsplex Trailhead, 4385 William Silvers Parkway.