Jennifer Moore Foundation holiday poinsettia fundraiser

The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation is celebrating the spirit of giving this holiday season with its annual poinsettia fundraiser. The funds raised through this event directly support impactful programs such as Peer Helpers PLUS, which assists in providing the necessary resources to ensure that every local youth has access to the support they need. Poinsettias are priced between $18 and $30. Grown at the Field in Bloom Nursery in Silverhill, these plants are a perfect addition to any holiday decoration. Delivery (Dec 5-8) is available for orders of 15 or more plants. All other orders can be picked up at Baldwin Mutual Insurance Company in Foley on Dec. 5. More info: jennifermoorefoundation.com.