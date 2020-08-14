Beach is closed for two weeks but impacted for four

Gulf Shores Public Beach and the promenade and green space are completely closed to the public for two entire weeks. But starting with construction of the main stage and the Super VIP areas, at least parts of the public beach are closed for about a month. Construction at Gulf Place is well underway during the NCAA Volleyball Championship held two week prior to Hangout. The Hangout crew builds a city that spans about a half mile along the beach.

It’s amazing to watch it come together.