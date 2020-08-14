And emergency vehicles are used to traffic issues

Several folks complained at public forums and on facebook that Hangout Fest traffic “impedes the safety of walkers’’ and “prevented an emergency vehicle from getting to West Beach.”

It is one of about 10 weekends when emergency vehicles may have issues on Hwy. 59. But it is important to note that elected leaders in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have made access to good medical care a priority. Both cities established emergency life flight programs to combat such problems. Gulf Shores has long lobbied for the fully equipped SBRMC emergency facility being built just north of the Intracoastal Waterway.

In theory, walkers who obey traffic laws should not be in danger. In reality, they should not trust drivers to do the same.