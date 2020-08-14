Traffic is heavy Mon. a.m. and after fireworks only

Hangout traffic is very heavy for about 40 minutes after the fireworks each night at 11 p.m. Traffic leaving north on Hwy. 59 on Monday morning is the worst two hours of the year for Hwy. 59 congestion. But during the fest and its lead-up days, traffic is moderate. If you were waiting on Hwy. 59 at Rouses during the fest, you would see little indication that thousands of kids are down at the beach having a ball.

Traffic is way heavier during July 4 and Shrimp Fest weekends. The Hangout is a black hole. The kids wander in from about noon ‘til 4 p.m. and they stay. They buy their food there and many drink copious amounts of liquor there. But they don’t leave until 11 p.m. And most importantly, many come by bus courtesy of a Hangout sponsored shuttle service that is well organized, well thought out and well executed.