Fest not why parents feel safe sending daughters

Fest founder Shaul Zislin asked those attending a public meeting why it is primarily young women who attend the fest before answering his own question. It was because parents know their daughters will be safe. “They know we will take care of them,’’ he said.

That is not necessarily true. Parents feel safe sending their daughters to Gulf Shores rather than New Orleans or Atlanta or Mobile for a music vacation because Gulf Shores is safer than those cities. It’s safer than most cities in the country. Thank GSPD Chief Ed Delmore and his officers for that.

Zislin made the statement six months after 20-year old Griffin Gaunt of Fairhope was found barely alive on Cove Ave. just after the 2019 fest concluded. Griffin died the next morning. The deceased was identified through his festival wrist band. Nobody has placed any blame whatsoever for this terrible tragedy on the festival. It was a series of bad, bad, bad decisions on the young man’s part. All we can do is continue to pray for his suffering family.

Gulf Shores police, who seem to be vigilant during the fest, reported at least 85 drug-related arrests out 40,000 attendees last year. That seems like a small number because it is.

“The big gatherings, particularly with young people, really does attract that perception that drug use and drinking is part of it,” Virginia Guy, director of the Drug Education Council, told NBC 15.