Beginners’ pickleball clinics Dec. 21 & 28

The Bama Beach Pickleball Club will be holding a beginners’ clinic for those between the ages of 9 and 95 who would like to learn how to play the game of pickleball – the fastest growing sport in the USA – on Dec. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Church of Christ in Gulf Shores. This will be followed by a second clinic at the Church on Dec. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. The Church is located at 2414 West 1st Street in Gulf Shores.

These clinics are for new players or for those who have played maybe once or twice. You will learn the basics of the game and we expect after two clinics, you’ll be on your way to being a regular player at the many indoor and outdoor venues in Baldwin County. Bama Beach will be offering an intermediate clinic for those who are interested in improving their skills and learning new things. Dates for this clinic will be announced later.

Only three things are needed: 1 – Call or email Sam Strite 965-5122 or samcstrite@gmail.com to reserve your spot; 2 – Come to the Church wearing comfortable playing clothes and tennis shoes; 3 – Bbring $3 per person. We will have paddles and balls for you to use.