Big Beach open for curbside sales of canned beer/merch

Support your local brewery; Stop by for curbside crowlers.

Like most other establishements, Big Beach Brewing Company’s taproom has been ordered to close by the State Health Officer of Alabama. However, Big Beach’s crew is keeping busy with curbside beer sales from its Gulf Shores location at 300 E 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores.

When Big Beach Brewing Company opened in October of 2016, they set out with one mission: To provide the local Alabama beach community with locally brewed craft beer made with integrity. With the pending outcomes of the coronavirus in the weeks ahead, Big Beach Brewing Company has decided to shift focus to canning brews for to-go sales.

Big Beach Brewing Company has launched online orders for pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed online for both to-go beer and merchandise at squareup.com/store/bigbeachbrewingcompany, call 251.948.BEER or simply stop by their pop-up tent outside. Pickup and to-go orders will be available daily from noon -7 p.m. To learn more about Big Beach Brewing Company, please visit: www.BigBeachBrewing.com

Pictured: Rocking at the weekly Our CofffeeTuesday night jam at Big Beach.