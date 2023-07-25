Big Lagoon State Park observation tower back open to public

Big Lagoon State Park officially re-opened several beloved amenities during a recent ribbon cutting ceremony at the park’s amphitheater. The park is an incredible blend of coastal dunes, saltwater marshes, and the waters of Big Lagoon on the Intracoastal Waterway on Old Gulf Beach Hwy, a mile east of Perdido Key. The park’s management and staff have been diligently working to enhance the visitor experience after the destruction due to Hurricane Sally in September 2020. Re-opened Amenities at Big Lagoon State Park include the Governor’s Pavilion, the amphitheater and the observation tower. Big Lagoon is located at 12301 Gulf Beach Hwy. More info: floridastateparks.org or 850-492-1595.

Pictured: The three story observation tower at Big Lagoon State Park provides a landscape view of the marshes at Big Lagoon, its diverse creatures and flora, towering dunes and low-lying swamplands. From the top of the tower, you can see the nine distinct natural communities that make up this state park. Grand Lagoon Lake, ponds, streams and rivers dot the landscape and provide water for the plants and animals that inhabit this area. The slow-moving waters of the marsh provide an excellent home for the American alligator and hunting ground for the osprey. Striped mullet, sheepshead, pinfish and Southern stingray are just a few of the species of fish that can be found in the park’s 44-acre saltwater lake.