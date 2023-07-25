Bon Secour River boat ramp funded on County Rd. 6

The Baldwin County Commission was awarded $4,820,000 in GOMESA funds for the construction of a new boat launch and park, The Launch at CR6, on the Bon Secour River. The Launch at CR6 sits on 16 acres located at 5587 County Road 6 in Gulf Shores. This project will include the construction of two boat ramps, a kayak launch, picnic gazebos, restroom facilities, a walking trail, parking, and fishing and staging piers. Construction of this facility is expected to begin in early 2024.

The project is part of Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funding of over $67 million for 27 projects in the State of Alabama. GOMESA was created in 2006 as a revenue-sharing model for oil-and gas-producing gulf states. Under the act, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas receive a portion of the revenue generated from oil and gas production offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The act also directs a portion of revenue to the Land and Water Conservation Fund.