Bluegrass & Storytelling Feb. 7 at Blakeley State Park

Live music and storytelling returns to Historic Blakeley State Park on Friday, February 7. From 6 to 8 PM the park will host talented local bluegrass band “Things With Strings” as they play both classic and new tunes with their trademark smooth mountain tone. Between sets, popular storyteller Harriet Outlaw, author of Haunted Baldwin County, will relate some of the most celebrated legends and lore from Blakeley’s storied past. Food will be available.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for kids ages 6-12; under 6 is free. Just bring a chair and enjoy an evening in the great outdoors at Blakeley. For more information, visit the events