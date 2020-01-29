PIJWC Island Cocktail Party Feb. 8 at The Port at Zeke’s Marina

The 2020 Island Cocktail Party, hosted by the Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club, will held be at The Port at Zeke’s Marina in Orange Beach on Saturday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $37.10 per person and available at event.gives.

All are welcome to come and enjoy yummy food, live music by the band Hollard and lots of goodies donated by local businesses for the silent auction. Auction bidding will also be available online, giving everyone lots of time to dance and socialize while still keeping tabs on their favorite items. Hollard covers anything from old school classic country to new age alternative rock. They bring the party.

The Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club’s mission is to clothe local school aged children in the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach area, who cannot afford uniforms – approximately 50 children in a school year.