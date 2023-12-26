Burning of the Greens and Free Chili Cook-off Jan. 6

Bonfire at Holy Spirit Episcopal celebrates warmth of Christ

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in Gulf Shores will be holding a Burning of the Greens celebration and Chili Cook-off on Saturday, January 6 (Epiphany). The greenery used to decorate for the Christmas season has served its purpose. The bonfire from burning them celebrates the light and warmth of Christ coming into the world. Immediately following the service, we will celebrate with a Free Chili cook-off in the fellowship hall. Everyone is invited to attend and sample all the entries.

Attendees along with celebrity judges will determine which chili is their favorite. The celebration begins at 5 p.m. at the church located at 616 W. Ft. Morgan Rd. The chili cook-off will begin immediately after the service. If you are interested in entering the cook-off or for more information, contact the church at 251-968-5988 or Amanda Prince at amandaeprince@outlook.com. Any free will monetary donations received during the cook-off will go to Baldwin County Meals on Wheels.