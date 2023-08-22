Captain School’s Sanzalone served 30 years on Navy subs

What a fantastic time our community had celebrating The Captain School (Boat Tutors) with a ribbon cutting celebration! The Captain School is led by Captain Jack Sanzalone who has 40+ years of boating and leadership experience, with 30 of those years serving onboard U.S. Navy submarines. Captain Jack served on 9 submarines including 5 Command Tours Serving as Command Master Chief and Chief of the Boat. Captain Jack is a Licensed Master and USCG Assessor.

The Captain School is here to serve the Gulf Coast including Gulf Shores and its surrounding communities, Pensacola and Mississippi. There courses and instructors are all USCG approved. They offer: OUPV (Six Pack Captains License), Upgrade to Master – 100 Ton, Commercial Assistance Towing, STCW Elementary First Aid/CPR, Marine Radio Operator Permit, Recreational Boating Education Classes and coming soon the 200 Ton Near Coastal Upgrade. More info: (941) 268-6622 or jack@boattutors.com