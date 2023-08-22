Foley Main Street District Earns State Awards

Foley Main Street district was recognized with Awards of Excellence for Promotion and for Planning and Public Space at the recent Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence Banquet in Huntsville. Foley Main Street District was recognized for reaching a major milestone of ten million reinvestment efforts. Economic impact numbers reported monthly by Foley Main Street of private property owner investment, property bought by private investors and the City of Foley investment in downtown improvements was used in the calculation of this recognition. The Planning and Public Space for the award winning Pine Street Pocket Park began as a dream of the Foley Beautification Committee to create a park where the old Foley Methodist Church used to be located on the corner of Pine St. and Laurel Ave. The city created an outdoor auditorium to be used by the schools, and for the community to enjoy. Foley Main Street received a $20,000 AARP community grant for the outdoor musical instruments located at the back of the handicapped accessible stage. What started out as a minor project blossomed into the city committing and spending over $600,000 for the park. Hollis Interiors was awarded the Award of Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation award. Foley Main Street district was also awarded the Award of Excellence for Promotion with their CATalyst event. Foley Main Street also partnered with Safe Harbor Coalition to promote their Trap, Neuter, and Release program for South Baldwin County. Foley Art Center was awarded the Foley Main Street Hero Award. Since 1966 The Foley Art Center has served the Gulf Coast area with Cultural Enrichment Programs in local schools, Grants to Art teachers at area schools for ages 4-18 and art classes for children and adults. Pictured: Left to Right: Foley Main Street had a great representation at the Main Street Alabama Annual Awards Banquet. Foley Main Street Executive Director Darrelyn Dunmore, Wayne and Carolyne Hollis, Kelly Hollis, Tootsie Hollis-Allen, Chloe Salinas Foley Art Center Director, Wayne Dyess City of Foley Executive Director of Planning and Infrastructure, Foley Main Street Board member Kristin Hellmich and City of Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich.