The Guys opens Sept. 8 at SBCT



South Baldwin Community Theater’s presentation of “The Guys” opens Sept. 8 and continues Sept. 9, 14, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 10 and 17 at 2:30 p.m. There will also be a special 9/11 showing for 1sst responders. Tickets are available at sbct.biz ($15 for students and $18 for adults).

Directed by Jess Jackson, “The Guys” is based on the playwright’s real experiences – a dialogue between a fire captain who has lost most of his men in the Sept. 11th attacks and an editor who helps him write their eulogies as she struggles herself to come to terms with the event. It is a profound story of loss, grief, and healing. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.