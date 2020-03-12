CC’s Salon March 14 medical fundraiser benefits Valorie Rossi

By Sally McKinney

When Cindy Chapman hires employees for CC’s Salon, Day Spa & Boutique in Gulf Shores, she makes sure she has the absolute best. When she hired Massage Therapist (pictured) Valorie Rossi, she knew she had accomplished her goal.

“She is phenomenal,” says Cindy. Valorie specializes in Reiki massage and pain relief, both chronic and acute. She has almost 20 years of experience. She was perfect for Cindy’s Salon.

But then, at Christmas time Valorie was not feeling well and when she went to New York to visit for the holidays, she wound up in the hospital on Christmas Eve with a variety of infections, including sepsis. She was in a coma for two weeks due to complication from the flu and pneumonia.

The good news is Valorie is feeling better and she’s coming back to her southern home soon. The bad news is Valorie’s medical bills went “through the roof,” according to her employer.

So Cindy decided to help her out. All her employees are on board, the hair stylists, the massage therapists, the nail specialists, esthetician and others helping to raise funds for their dear friend and partner in the beauty profession.

Cindy has contacted local businesses that are donating items to put in baskets for a raffle. On March 14 CC’s will hold a bake sale with donated items from friends and bakeries in the area.

Aaron’s Furniture in Foley has donated a 49 inch LG TV. Gift certificates have been donated by Shades Sunglasses, Tacky Jack’s, the Chocolate Corner, Geez Louise, CC’s Salon and Day Spa, A Specialty Bakery, and Coastal Cakes and Confections in Gulf Shores.

And more good news, when you purchase raffle tickets, you will also be eligible for a prize from CC’s. Then, on the day of the bake sale, those who book a service at CC’s will receive the service at a 50% rate. Raffle tick