Guardians of the Ribbon name new fire truck for Debby Hauble

The Guardians of the Ribbon: Lower Alabama Chapter seized a recent opportunity to honor one of its own fire department volunteers while also furthering its worthy cause when the group named its recently acquired fire truck.

The truck was decommissioned at the end of it serviceable life and graciously donated to the local chapter by the City of Gulf Shores as a second fire truck to go along with its current fire truck, Cindy.

“Cindy is a great asset, but we needed a unit that we could use for long distant missions. We decided on naming this unit for Debby Hauble,” said Keith Martin, GSFD Deputy Fire Chief and a Guardians board member.

Hauble was a full time resident of Gulf Shores, a place she always described as paradise and her “favorite place in the world.’’ She was also a volunteer firefighter and inspector. When she became ill, with stage-4 cancer, she and her husband sold their home in Cotton Creek and moved to a condo to live next to the Gulf. Needing to be closer to her daughter, she recently moved to Texas.

While back here for a recent short spirit boosting visit, the GSFD surprised Hauble with the news that the new truck would be named in her honor under the guise that they wanted her to sign Cindy before she returns to Texas with her husband and daughter.

“We wanted her to see the engine we are putting in service as her namesake. We wanted her to know what we are doing, and that she, like Cindy, will continue to touch lives for many-many-many years as we visit those fighting, and spread the message of prevention and assist those in need,’’ Martin said.

Sponsors are being solicited for the roughly $7,000 it will take to wrap Debby in pink paint. Donation checks can be made payable to Guardians of the Ribbon Lower Alabama and mailed to Guardians of the Ribbon, c/o Eddie McDonald, P.O. Box 1221 Robertsdale, AL 36567. Donations can also be dropped of at Gulf Shores Fire & Rescue Station One.

Debby is also a member of South Baldwin Woman’s Club, which works closely with Gulf Shores Fire Rescue and Guardians of The Ribbon – Lower Alabama Chapter to provide food, fun and items to bid on in an effort to raise awareness of all women’s health issues and show support for women, caregivers and their families. Gulf Shores

Goes Pink is on October 1 this year.