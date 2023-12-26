Chamber Women Mean Business Supports Secret Santa:

The Women Mean Business Committee of the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce spread holiday cheer at their annual Jingle Mingle, a festive gathering held at Sunset Grille. The committee, dedicated to fostering the growth of businesswomen in all facets of life, organized this special holiday-themed event with the primary goal of raising funds for a local charity. During the event, the Women Mean Business Committee raised $500 in donations for Secret Santa Inc., allowing them to allocate $100 per child and take parents shopping to ensure personalized and meaningful gifts for each child based on their interests and needs.

“Our community came together with great enthusiasm to support a wonderful cause. The $500 raised will make a meaningful difference in the lives of local families during this holiday season,” said Tammy Thurow, President and CEO of the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce.

Pictured: Tammy Thurow – President/CEO Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce, Brian Young – Secret Santa President, Dorothy Berry – Secret Santa Treasurer, and Cinnamon Swift – Secret Santa Vice President/Secretary.